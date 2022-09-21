Married At First Sight’s Charlene Perera gives birth to first child

Charlene Perera is now a mum!

The Married At First Sight star, who appeared on the fifth season of the Australian series, announced the birth of her first child last night. Her fiancé, Jonathan Byrnes, was with her every step of the way during her labour.

Charlene gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, and she even shared his adorable name with her 81K followers on Instagram.

“Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes”, she penned, alongside a gorgeous snap of her new bundle of joy, wrapped up in a stunning blanket. “Born 20/9/22 Weight 3.7kg”, she added.

“Just when we thought we couldn’t know more love here you are,” the 37-year-old gushed. “Our hearts are full”.

Some of Charlene’s fellow MAFS co-stars took to her comment section to congratulate her and Jonathan on becoming parents.

“Ahhhh he’s just perfect!!!! Beautiful name too!”, commented Gabrielle Bartlett. “Welcome to Mums Club! Enjoy your little miracle xxxx”.

“He’s gorgeous!”, wrote Carly Bowyer. “A huge congratulations to you both Xxx”.

“Ahhh Austin is simply gorgeous! Congratulations once again… I’m so happy for you @thisischarlenep & @jonathan.byrnes,” Sarah Roza also penned. “PS: I’m loving all these new extra pictures here too on Instagram btw xx”, she added sweetly.

Charlene and Jonathan announced in April of this year that they were expecting their first child, by posting a picture of their sonogram.

The couple have been together for just over two years, after first meeting on the dating app Bumble. Charlene and Jonathan revealed in January 2021 that they had moved in together. In the following September, the pair surprised their fans by announcing that they had gotten engaged a few months previously, in July.

Congratulations to the new parents!