Married At First Sight stars Erica & Jordan announce split

Married At First Sight UK stars Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle have announced they have split up.

Erica and Jordan first met during season 8 of the E4 dating show.

The news of their break-up comes after speculation that they had gone their separate ways following the MAFS reunion.

Now, the pair have confirmed the end of their relationship in separate statements shared to social media.

Erica first shared the news to her 114K Instagram followers on her Stories, saying, “It's disappointing that Jordan and I weren't able to share this on our own terms due to the press leak but we would just like to confirm that we are no longer together”.

“This hasn't been an easy decision for us both as we really wanted to make our relationship work. I truly wish him all the best and there is no bad blood between us”, she added with a white heart emoji.

Shortly afterwards, Jordan released his statement to his own 73.9K Instagram followers, explaining that anything that happened during the MAFS reunion is not what caused their break-up.

He wrote, “Yes sadly we are not together anymore but not because of the reunion. It's very sad the way this has come out and I'm not sure where it's come from”.

“But there is a lot of noise coming from people who know nothing about what has happened… the reunion was filmed around 5 months ago and we have had great and special memories since then, some of them you've seen on our social media's”.

Gayle continued his message by writing, “There doesn't always have to be a villain in a break up and I just ask for everyone not to look for one”.

“This is all will say for now, I will speak again when the time is right but for now… I will be around those people who really know me”, before adding a red heart emoji.

Jordan later shared a photo of himself laying on a couch with his dog and admitted, “How I will be spending my time for the next few days”.