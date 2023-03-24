Mark Zuckerberg & wife Priscilla welcome birth of baby no.3

The Zuckerberg family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla as they have welcomed the birth of their third child together.

The Facebook founder shared the exciting news of his third child’s birth earlier today, revealing that Priscilla gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and shared the tot’s very cute name.

Sharing the news to his 10.9M Instagram followers, Mark posted an adorable photo of him looking at his daughter in awe, as well as another snap of Priscilla in a hospital bed, cradling the newborn.

Zuckerberg captioned the post, “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing”.

Many fans of the Meta CEO rushed to the comments to congratulate him and his wife on the newest addition to their family.

One fan wrote, “Congrats to you and your family”, while a second penned, “Congratulations and best wishes momma”.

“What a beautiful baby…. Congratulations”, said a third follower. A fourth added, “Congrats Zuck. What a beautiful moment. Cheers to a great life”.

Mark and Priscilla announced they were expecting their third child together back in September by posting a picture of Mark with his hand placed on his wife’s blossoming baby bump.

The 38-year-old wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”.

Mark recently shared a tribute for Priscilla on Instagram to mark her 38th birthday. The dad-of-three posted a lovely photo of him kissing his partner on the cheek while cradling her baby bump.

“Happy birthday to my favourite person! (Or, as August likes to call her, the main character in our family.)”, he penned.

Mark and Priscilla started dating in 2003 after they met at a party at university, and went on to tie the knot in May 2012. The couple then had seven-year-old Maxima in 2015 and five-year-old August in 2017, before welcoming baby Aurelia.