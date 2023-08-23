Mark your calendars! This is when Strictly Come Dancing will return

Strictly Come Dancing fans, listen up!

After weeks of anticipation, the launch date for this year’s brand-new series has just been revealed.

Viewers can rejoice as Strictly will return to our TV screens on Saturday, September 23, where we will get to see our 15 celebrity contestants take to the dance floor for the first time.

The full lineup for this year’s Strictly competition was confirmed earlier this month. Among those taking part will be former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis, Casualty actor Nigel Harman, former tennis champion Annabel Croft, Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and Paralympian Jody Cody.

Alongside them, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, Love Island alum Zara McDermott and TV presenter Angela Scanlon will also be vying to win the glitterball trophy.

Rounding out this year’s lineup will be DJ Eddie Kadi, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Bad Education actor Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon and Sherlock star Amanda Abbington.

Credit: BBC

Along with presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, diehard Strictly fans will be delighted to note that judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas are confirmed to return to the panel.

According to the BBC, filming for this season’s launch show is set to take place on September 6, and Strictly’s professional dancers have already been in rehearsals for several weeks now.

Credit: BBC

Next month, viewers will be able to discover which professional dancer each celebrity will be partnered up with. Sadly, Welsh pro dancer Amy Dowden has already had to bow out of this year’s competition, as she continues to receive chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

As the series is expected to run for 13 weeks, fans are anticipating that the Strictly live final could take place on December 16. Until then, viewers will have to wait and see which contestants will shine on the dance floor!