Mark your calendars! The second Strike 4 Repeal is coming very soon

After the success of last year's Strike 4 Repeal, abortion rights activists have come together once again to plan the second strike.

Last year saw 4,500 people take to the streets of Dublin on International Women's Day to demonstrate their destain for the 8th amendment.

Since the last strike, the government has guaranteed that there will be a referendum on the 8th amendment this year.

However, there still has not been confirmation as to how the referendum question will be phrased or whether or not the 8th amendment will be abolished in it's entirety should a referendum be successful.

For these reasons, a second Strike 4 Repeal has been called to demonstrate that Irish women want a full repeal of the 8th.

'The #StrikeAssembly will gather at Leinster House on the last day of the Dail debate on the referendum to let our politicians know that we won't accept anything less than straight repeal and full abortion rights,' reads an Instagram post uploaded to the Strike 4 Repeal page last night.

'Date and time to be announced once the debate schedule is made public, join the #StrikeAssembly, make your voice heard loud and clear.'

Strike 4 Repeal will be holding a national strike if the Government does not commit to a clear yes or no question on a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

They are calling on the Government to provide for free, safe and legal abortion services on request in Ireland.

'This is essential for all women and pregnant people to ensure their right to reproductive healthcare is guaranteed, regardless of circumstances.'

'Should it become clear during the Dáil debate on the referendum that they intend to water down our rights, we will contact you with at least one week's notice to announce the date for a national strike.'