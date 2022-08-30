Mark your calendars! Here are Netflix’s upcoming releases

Now that the summer is winding down and the dark, autumn nights are rolling in, our thoughts are beginning to turn to cosy evenings on the sofa, watching a great new film. With an endless amount of choice, it can be overwhelming sometimes when you are trying to find that perfect movie to watch… but fear not!

Netflix has just released their schedule of films for this upcoming month, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. From rom-coms to dramas, thrillers to documentaries, there is truly something for everyone. So, keep reading if you want to find out what Netflix has in store for you this September:

Love in the Villa – September 1

Kat Graham and Tom Hopper star in this rom-com about a woman who treats herself to an Italian holiday following a devastating breakup, but she gets more than she bargained for when a mix-up forces her to share a room with a cynical British holidaymaker.

Ivy and Bean – September 2

This family-fun film follows Ivy (Keslee Blalock) and Bean (Madison Skye Validum), two unlikely buddies who venture on a magical journey together, where they discover that opposites can indeed be friends.

The Anthrax Attacks – September 8

This documentary follows the shocking story of the 2001 anthrax attacks on the United States, which resulted in the deaths of five people and led to one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of law enforcement.

End of the Road – September 9

In this tense thriller, Queen Latifah stars as Brenda, a woman who embarks on a cross-country trip with her family, only for it to turn into the biggest fight of their lives when they come up against a terrifying killer.

Do Revenge – September 16

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in this dark comedy that follows two teenage girls, Drea and Eleanor, as they vow to take revenge against each other’s tormentors.

Lou – September 23

This powerful drama centres around a young girl’s abduction, and the lengths that her mother (Jurnee Smollett) goes to to catch the kidnapper and bring her daughter home. To do so, the girl’s mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney), and closely-guarded secrets are subsequently revealed.

A Jazzman’s Blues – September 23

This tale, which stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, illustrates a forbidden love story that ends up uncovering decades of lies and hurt in its path. The twists and turns play out underneath the soundtrack of deep South jazz tunes.

Blonde – September 28

Lastly, one of the most anticipated films of the year! This biopic reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas), both through public and private eyes.