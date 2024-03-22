Mark Wahlberg & wife Rhea mark son’s birthday with sweet tributes

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham are celebrating their son Michael!

The couple are marking a milestone birthday for Michael as he turns 18 years old.

To honour the special occasion, Mark and Rhea took to social media to pen emotional tributes for their son.

Mark shared a sweet throwback photo of him carrying Michael in his arms as a baby to his 29.6M Instagram followers.

In the post’s caption, the Ted actor wrote, “Happy 18 th b day buddy. can’t believe how fast you’ve grown up”.

“So proud of the young man you are”, he sweetly added.

Rhea also shared a carousel of images of Michael throughout his childhood and with his family over the years to her 217K Instagram followers.

She captioned the birthday post, “I truly cannot believe that you are 18 my buddy. This a tough one”.

“I remember that you would NEVER sleep anywhere as an infant except in my arms and how you wouldn’t take off some kind of hat for 2 years straight and how we would obsessively read books about sharks together( and you still remember the 7 deadliest sharks )”.

The model went on to admit, “I look at you today from across a room and wonder how I got so blessed. You are kind,thoughtful,mature and beautiful inside and out. I love you bruh”.

Mark commented on his wife’s tribute to add, “Crazy!!!! Happy b day Mikey”.

Mark and Rhea first met back in 2001 and they went on to tie the knot in August 2009 in Beverly Hills, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

As well as being proud parents to Michael, the pair share 20-year-old Ella, 15-year-old Brendan and 14-year-old Grace together.

When reflecting back on her children getting older, Rhea recently penned a touching tribute about making memories while they’re still young.

In a heartwarming Instagram post last year, the mum-of-four revealed, “Just want to say to all the mommies out there with small children/child don’t rush even 1 day,thrive in all that chaos”.

“One day they will be teenagers and all of that stuff will be memories. So make them! Bc you’re going to find yourself (at least for me) that you have a lot of time to remember those memories”.