Mark Ruffalo pens heartwarming tribute to wife on special day

Mark Ruffalo is celebrating a very special day for his wife Sunrise Coigney.

Today, September 17, marks Sunrise’s birthday and to honour the important occasion, Ruffalo decided to pen a heartfelt tribute to his other-half on social media.

While proclaiming his love for the birthday girl, the Poor Things actor unveiled a lovely collection of photos of the pair together.

On Instagram, Mark shared snaps of Sunrise on her own in various locations, as well as a snap of the couple kissing and enjoying trips together.

In the caption of the sweet post, Mark wrote, “Happy Birthday you magical being. You only get better with each passing year. Now the real fun starts”.

“We love you. Us”, the 56-year-old closed off his adorable tribute with.

Sunrise took to the comments to say, “l love you. Thank you”.

Many other famous faces then flooded the comments with birthday messages for Sunrise.

Nightwalk star Sarah Alami said, “Beauty. Happy Birthday to her”. “Happy Birthday Virgo woman”, penned Elf actress Amy Sedaris.

TV presenter and executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise Andy Cohen simply wrote, “Happy birthday”, while Back to Black director Sam Taylor-Johnson added the same message.

Mark and Sunrise have been married since June 2000. They went on to have three children together, 23-year-old Keen, 19-year-old Bella Noche and 16-year-old Odette Moon.

Earlier this summer, the couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary and shared moving messages to each other online.

Mark wrote, “24 years of everything I could have ever wanted and more. In it to win it, lover”, while Sunrise simply said, “I love you. Happy 24th wedding anniversary”.