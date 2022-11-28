Mark Feehily shares worrying reason he can’t perform on tour right now

Westlife singer Mark Feehily left fans worried as he wasn’t able to perform at the band’s shows in Newcastle over the weekend.

Mark has now shared a health update with his followers and revealed the reason he couldn’t take to the stage.

Sharing a message on Instagram, the 42-year-old wrote, “Hey to all the fans, Mark here! Firstly, I'd like to say a huge sincere thank you to everybody for sending their and get well soon messages – it means so much”.

“I was really gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and that doctors have confirmed that it is a bout of pneumonia”.

The Flying Without Wings singer continued, “I know it's scary when you first hear the word 'Pneumonia', but thankfully, I got to the doctor and the hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible – so everything is currently under control”.

“I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue the antibiotics. I'm feeling a bit better everyday. The nurses and doctors are taking amazing care of me so it should all be over in no time”.

Feehily then shared the news that he will have to miss more concerts in order to fully recover from his illness. “This does however mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I'll be back on stage as soon as I can get the all clear”.

“Until then, Nicky, Shane, and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence. Sending love to you all, I hope to see you back on the road very, very, soon!”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to wish Mark well on his road to recovery including cook Donal Skehan, who penned, “Get better soon Mark!”.

“Awh Mark I’m sending you sooooo much love”, wrote singer Lyra. TV animal expert James Greenwood added, “Glad to hear you’re on the mend. Sending you all the healing vibes and well wishes for a swift recovery xxx”.