Mark Feehily confirms temporary exit from Westlife

Mark Feehily has announced that he is temporarily stepping back from performing with Westlife.

In a statement on social media, the 43-year-old confessed that he will not be taking part in any of Westlife’s upcoming scheduled shows, due to health reasons.

“Most of you are aware that I have had some health challenges over the past while. It actually all started 3.5 years ago in August 2020 when I had surgery. Within a few days of this surgery l was in severe pain and was rushed into A&E,” Mark recalled, noting that he was placed in intensive care with a sepsis diagnosis.

Looking back at August 2022, the Flying Without Wings hitmaker went on to explain: “I tried my best to soldier on for you guys and to go back on tour but unfortunately the physical demands of the concerts and extensive travel were proving too much for me. I developed a very large 'incisional hernia' and I was told that I needed further surgery to fix it.”

“That surgery took place recently and thankfully it went according to plan but with that, my recovery must now become my absolute priority at this time,” he continued.

“It is with the upmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual. Believe me, I wish things could be different!” Mark confessed.

Thanking his loved ones and medical staff, Mark concluded by penning: “I'm so devastated that I won't be there to celebrate the upcoming concerts with you and the 3 lads. I hope you know and understand that I should have been there (was so excited to be there!) and that I look forward to seeing you all again to make some more magic in the future.”

The remaining members of Westlife – Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Kian Egan – will continue touring without Mark, with their next performance scheduled in Canada on March 11.