Mariah Carey was uncomfortable with pregnancy questions on Ellen

The iconic pop star, Mariah Carey, has opened up about the infamous interview she did on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2008, where Ellen addressed the rumours that Mariah had been pregnant at the time.

In the 2008 interview Ellen probed Mariah to either confirm or deny the rumours that she was pregnant, once and for all. Ellen brought out champagne, stating, “Let’s toast to you being not pregnant, if you’re not pregnant.”

“I can’t believe you did this to me Ellen,” Mariah relented. However, Mariah has recently come out and commented in an interview with Vulture, that she was “extremely uncomfortable” during that moment.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment,” Mariah commented.

It later came out in 2010 that Mariah had been pregnant at the time of her interview with Ellen, but sadly miscarried shortly afterwards.

The 50-year-old went on to explain how there’s “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?”

However, Mariah proved that there was no bad blood between her and the successful talk show host, as she’s appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a further five times since her interview in 2008.

Mariah also welcomed the birth of her twin babies, Monroe and Moroccan, with her then husband, Nick Cannon, in 2011.