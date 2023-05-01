Mariah Carey celebrates Moroccan & Monroe’s birthday with spectacular party

The renowned singer took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of the festive occasion, showcasing the elaborate decorations, party favours, and an impressive four-tier birthday cake.

The birthday bash was held at the family's luxurious home in Beverly Hills, California, where the children's closest friends and family members were invited to join in on the fun. The theme for the celebration was "Under the Sea," and the decor featured blue and green balloons, sea creature-shaped props and a large inflatable slide.

Mariah Carey, who is known for her love of extravagant celebrations, made sure that her children had an unforgettable birthday party. The twins wore matching outfits in shades of blue, accessorised with sea-themed jewellery and posed for pictures in front of the party's impressive decorations.

The birthday cake, which was created by a renowned celebrity baker, was a four-tiered masterpiece, decorated with seashells, pearls and a miniature mermaid figurine. Moroccan and Monroe blew out the candles on the cake and their proud mother captured the moment on camera.

In addition to the party favours, which included personalized t-shirts, beach towels and sunglasses, the guests were treated to a variety of entertainment options. A face painter was on hand to create sea-themed designs on the children's faces and a balloon artist created intricate balloon animals.

Mariah Carey's love for her children is evident in the way she celebrates their birthdays. In previous years, the singer has thrown extravagant parties with themes like "Princess" and "Superhero." The celebrations have featured live performances by celebrity musicians, custom-made cakes and a variety of activities for the children to enjoy.

The twins, who were born on April 30, 2011, have been a constant source of joy for Mariah Carey. In interviews, the singer has spoken about the challenges of raising twins, but also about the immense love she has for them.

In 2020, Mariah Carey released her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," which included details about her pregnancy with the twins and the challenges she faced during childbirth. The book also revealed the singer's deep connection with her children and how they have inspired her throughout her career.

Mariah Carey is not the only celebrity parent to throw lavish birthday parties for their children. In recent years, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and Kylie Jenner have also thrown elaborate birthday celebrations for their children, often featuring themes and decorations that rival those of weddings and other major events.

While some people criticize these extravagant celebrations, others argue that it is a parent's prerogative to celebrate their child's birthday in any way they choose. For many parents, a child's birthday is a special occasion that should be celebrated with all the pomp and circumstance they can muster.

In any case, Moroccan and Monroe's 12th birthday party was undoubtedly a memorable occasion, filled with love, laughter, and plenty of sea-themed decor. As Mariah Carey continues to raise her twins, she will spare no expense to make sure that they have the happiest birthdays possible.