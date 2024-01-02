Man passes away following single car collision in Kildare

A man aged in his 20’s has tragically passed away in Co.Kildare.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a single vehicle collision that occurred on the M7 at Curraghfarm near Kildare on Monday January 1, 2024.

At around 8.45pm on New Year’s Day, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a car travelling westbound between junction 12 (Newbridge) and 13 (Kildare) left the motorway and struck a raised grass bank.

One of the passengers in the car, a man aged in his 20’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a man also aged in his 20’s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where officials have said his injuries are not life threatening.

Two additional passengers, both men in their 20’s, did not require immediate hospital treatment at the time of the incident.

The M7 westbound is closed between Junction 12 and Junction 13 to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place for road users.

Gardaí at Kildare Station are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the M7 between J12 and J13 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.