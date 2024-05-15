Man charged following serious assault on woman in Dublin

A man has been charged in connection to the serious assault of a woman in Dublin.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating the serious assault of a woman that occurred on Friday May 10, 2024.

The incident took place outside a residence in the Waterville area of Dublin 15 shortly before 9pm.

A woman aged in her 40’s was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, at the time and remains being treated there. Her condition is currently being described as stable.

A man in his 30’s was arrested as part of the investigation and detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning, Wednesday May 15, 2024 at 10.30am.