Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Jo Jo Dullard

A man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard.

Gardaí have confirmed this morning, November 11, that a man aged in his 50’s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jo Jo.

The man is currently being detained under the provisions of section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Kildare.

Following the suspect's arrest, investigating Gardaí are commencing a search operation on open ground at a location in Co. Wicklow near the Wicklow/Kildare border. This area of land will be searched and is subject to excavation, technical and forensic examinations over the next few days.

Gardaí have also searched two private residences this morning.

Saturday, November 9, marked the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of Jo Jo, and Gardaí appealed for information from members of the public about the missing woman.

Credit: Garda Press Office via YouTube

On November 9, 1995, Jo Jo, who was 21 years old at the time, travelled to Dublin and spent time socialising in Bruxelles Bar, Harry Street, Dublin 2.

After Jo Jo missed her last bus home to Kilkenny that evening, she boarded a 10pm bus to Naas, Co. Kildare, instead.

Gardai have confirmed that Jo Jo intended to hitchhike back to Callan, in Co. Kilkenny.

She hitched a lift from Naas to the slip road on the M9 motorway at Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and at approximately 11.15pm, Jo Jo hitched another lift to Moone, Co. Kildare. In Moone, Jo Jo made a phone call to her friend Mary Cullinan at 11.37pm.

During the call, Jo Jo told Mary that a car had stopped for her and she was going to take the lift. This was the last known interaction with Jo Jo Dullard.

The following morning, Friday, November 10, 1995, Jo Jo’s sister, Kathleen, reported her missing and a missing persons investigation commenced.

Credit: Garda Press Office via YouTube

The investigation into Dullard’s whereabouts has been subject to an ongoing review by the Serious Crime Review Team, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In November 2020, on the 25th anniversary of Jo Jo’s disappearance, An Garda Síochána confirmed that her disappearance was now classified as a murder investigation.

This was because An Garda Síochána believed that serious harm came to Jo Jo on or about the night of November 9, 1995.

No person has been brought to justice for the murder of Jo Jo Dullard yet.