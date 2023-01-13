Man arrested in connection to Natalie McNally murder

Earlier today, the PSNI announced that they have arrested a man in connection to the murder of Natalie McNally.

Last month on December 18, Natalie was found stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan, Co.Armagh. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time.

Now, detectives investigating her murder have said they arrested a 46-year-old man in the south Belfast area today, January 13.

The man has been taken to Mulgrave Police Station and is currently being questioned by detectives.

Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on 18 December 2022 have today, 13 January, arrested a 46-year-old man in the south Belfast area. He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station where he is currently being questioned by detectives. pic.twitter.com/MAqFEgMjlk — Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (@PSNIABC) January 13, 2023

Last week, police shared an update on their investigation to say they had been doing house-to-house enquiries in the Lisburn area.

A car was seized from the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, and was taken away for further examination.

There have been two previous arrests made in connection to Natalie’s murder but both men, aged in their 30’s, have been released on bail and no charges were made.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness previously issued a statement about Natalie and her unborn baby’s tragic deaths. He explained, “The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down”.

Detectives make a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Natalie McNally.https://t.co/ZqhRLGYJfj pic.twitter.com/9shIHwEF21 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 5, 2023

The Detective Chief Inspector went on to say CCTV footage has been shared to the public in the hopes of somebody being able to identify the suspect. “We have released CCTV footage for all to see, and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing”.

“You’ll see the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and you’ll see the same figure walking away at 9.30pm. I want to keep this image firmly in your mind”.

McGuinness also explained there is a reward of up to £20,000 being offered by Crimestoppers, an independent charity, for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Natalie’s murderer.

Feature image credit: Police Service NI Twitter