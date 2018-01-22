Man, 80s, killed and two injured in three-vehicle road traffic collision

An investigation is underway following a fatal road traffic collision on the N25 Midelton to Castlemartyr Road in Co. Cork, which occurred at approximately 10:45am this morning.

A collision involving two cars and a truck has resulted in the death of a man in his 80s who was the sole occupant of a car.

The occupants of the second car, a man and woman (age unknown), were brought to Cork University Hospital where their injuries are said to be non life threatening.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and diversions are in place to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.