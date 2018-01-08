Man, 40s, discovered dead in Limerick city apartment last night

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following the discovery of a man's body in Co Limerick city last night.

The body of a man, believed to be in his forties, was found in a flat on Little O'Curry Street at around 6pm yesterday evening.

The scene has since been sealed of pending a forensic examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigators say they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the man's death.

Anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around the area is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.