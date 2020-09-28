Mama Mia actress Amanda Seyfried welcomes second child

Amanda Seyfried is now a mum of two. The Les Misérables actress, 34, and husband Thomas Sadoski, 44, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, they confirm in a statement to INARA and War Child USA alongside the first photo of their newborn.

The happy parents confirmed the news with INARA, an organization they joined as board members in 2018 and War Child USA.

Amanda and Thomas shared in a statement:

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally effected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.

With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

INARA added of the news: “We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world.”

The couple is also parents to 3½-year-old daughter Nina. The notoriously private couple rarely share photos of Nina on social media.

Seyfried and Sadoski married in 2017 while she was nine months along in her first pregnancy.

The family has been living in a renovated farmhouse in upstate New York amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It's a well-known fact that the change from one baby to having two, is very full on but Seyfried is lucky to have her mum living with them. In August, Seyfried spoke about her life in quarantine and having childcare help from her mother Ann.

"My mom lives with us — she's our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am," the Mama Mia star said during a recent interview.

She added

"I definitely think my marriage is even stronger. This [pandemic] is hard for people."

No further information about the child’s birth has been released, but the stars are board members at INARA, which provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war.