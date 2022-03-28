Makeup artist Sarah Keary launches hotly anticipated makeup range ‘BySK’.

Introducing BySK the hotly anticipated makeup range by renowned celebrity, bridal and editorial makeup artist Sarah Keary. Following the success of her BySK luxury brush collections and after two years of research and development, the BySK cruelty free, high-performing and makeup artist approved collection has finally arrived.

The elegant collection comprises of a deliciously smooth and long-lasting lipstick in four flattering shades, an innovative soft-eyeliner pencil in three shades which melt on to the lash line with a superior glide, precision and deep colour pay off, an ultra-fine water resistant and high-definition liquid pen liner as well as a stunning handbag essential 9-pan palette, ‘The Palette of Dreams’ all based on Sarah’s extensive experience working with different skin tones and textures and 16 years of receiving client feedback.

Palette of Dreams – RRP €39

A versatile 9-pan luxury palette with a richly pigmented, long-wearing, and easy to blend formula ensuring minimum fall down or caking, taking users from day to night.

1 x Matte Bronzer “Flawless“

1 x Frost Highlighter “Beam Me Up”

1 x Matte Blusher “Superstylin’”

6 x Eyeshadows (4 x Matte, 2 x Frost) (Matte: Good Times, Praise You, Plaything, Glue and Frost: The Chain and Is This Love)

Lipsticks – RRP €18.50

Four beautifully lightweight flattering, sexy and wearable shades which add hydration and volume to the lips in a long-lasting creamy texture.

Available in Four Shades: Love Story, Going To The Chapel, Hallelujah Anyway and Moulin Rouge.

Soft Eye Pencil – RRP €15

A beautifully soft and easy to control pencil liner which glides on to the lash line with precision and rich colour pay off. It has a creamy easy to blend technology which is water resistant, ensuring a long-lasting finish. Available in 3 x Shades: Black – “Heads Will Roll”, Brown – “Perfect Form” and Nude – “A Real Hero”.

Liquid Liner – RRP €19

High definition, liquid liner making it easy to perfect your dream line or flick even for beginners. With an ultra-fine tip and a smudge and transfer proof formula this liner is a game-changer for precision. Available in Black – “You’re So Cool”.

As a Makeup Artist Sarah was passionate about the collection maintaining an attainable price point and so the products are available from €15-€39 for the 9-piece palette without compromising on quality and cruelty free and vegan friendly ingredients.

Sarah Keary, Creative Director, and Founder of BySK comments “As a Professional Makeup Artist for over 16 years it has always been a dream of mine to launch my own makeup range based on the techniques I have learnt, the products I have used, the faces I have worked with and the experience I have gained to create something special.

I am so excited and proud to finally showcase the BySK makeup range, I have been using the samples of these products on my clients for the last 6 months and am blown away by the results and the response to them, so I am thrilled that they are finally available for everyone to enjoy whether you are a professional or a novice!”

The BySK makeup range is available now from www.sarahkeary.com.