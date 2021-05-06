Recipe: delicious “Risotto” with mature cheddar, mushrooms & watercress

This evening's dinner is sorted with this Knorr version of “Risotto” – it's ridiculously tasty being made with mature cheddar, mushrooms, watercress and the new Knorr Vegetable Zero Salt Stock Cube.

“Risotto” with mature cheddar, mushrooms & watercress

Key Info

Prep time: 8 mins

Cooking time: 35 mins

Feeds: 4 people

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

400g mixed mushrooms, sliced

80g onion, finely chopped

400g spelt grains

1 ltr water

2 x Knorr Vegetable Zero Salt Stock Cubes

120g mature, fat-free cheddar, grated

2 tbsp crème fraîche

4 x (200g) watercress (wild), washed and cut the ends

200g spinach, washed and chopped

100g celery stalks, 5mm cubes

80g walnuts, roasted and roughly chopped

Method

Get a large cooking pan on a high heat, drizzle some oil in there and fry the mushrooms until they start to colour. Turn down the heat to a medium and add the onion, fry until the onion turns translucent. Add the spelt, stir and heat it through for a minute or so. Deglaze this with the water and add the Knorr Vegetable Zero Salt Stock Cubes and stir until dissolved. Bring to a boil, turn down to a simmer and gently cook the spelt until almost cooked (add some additional water if it’s starting to get to dry) When almost cooked add the cheese and crème fraîche and heat it through until cooked. Stir the watercress, spinach and celery cubes through the risotto until the watercress starts to wilt, season Plate the “risotto” and garnish with some additional watercress and the roasted walnuts on top.

Chef’s Tips

Try this recipe with other grains like buckwheat or quinoa and garnish like spinach or pak choi. Of course, you can make a vegan variant and swap the cheese and crème fraîche with a vegan alternative or leave it out and add some more vegetables or mushrooms.

The new Knorr Zero Stock Cubes are available in three flavour variants; Chicken, Beef and Vegetable in Tesco and Dunnes Stores nationwide at an RRP of €1.89.

Nutritional information (per serving)

Calories: 593 kcal, 2482 kJ | Protein: 32 g | Carbohydrates: 69 g Sugar: 11 g | Fat: 18 g | Saturated fat: 3 g | Fibre: 16 g | Salt: 1