Make Mother’s Day extra special with a Lily O’Brien’s gift

Show your mum just how much you know and love her this Mother’s Day with the gift of a delicious box of Lily O’Brien’s chocolates. There really is no one you know better than your Mum, so whether it’s to simply thank her for always being there, or for sharing her wisdom, she deserves the best on Mother’s Day. Lily O’Brien’s has the perfect luxurious chocolate collections that will make the most exquisite and heartfelt gifts.

Whether you chose the Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection, the Ultimate Gift Wrapped Collection, the Exquisite Collection, the Lily O Brien’s Chocolate Collection or the O’ooh-so-luxurious Truffles range, these delightfully delicious chocolates are the perfect way to say ‘thank you mum’.

Desserts Collection

Show your Mum how much you care this Mother’s Day and spoil her with the gift of Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection. This delicious gift really offers something extra special and is sure to go down a treat. Inspired by the world’s best loved desserts this collection includes six classic much loved Dessert recipes including Hazelnut Torte, Banoffee Pie and Lemon Posset. There are 2 box sizes to choose from: 16 delightfully decadent indulgent chocolates or a larger box of 30 chocolates.

Ultimate Chocolate Collection – Gift Wrapped

Happiness is finding meaning in the big and small things in life so bring the gift of Lily O’Brien’s chocolate to the one you really know will appreciate it this Mother’s Day and treasure time well spent together.

For mums who deserve the ultimate chocolate indulgence, Lily O’Brien’s Ultimate Chocolate Collection is the ideal gift choice. Gift wrapped and stylishly finished with a turquoise bow, this collection contains an assortment of 16 milk, dark and white chocolates including Simply Chocolate, Le Crunch Chocolate, Death by Chocolate and Zesty Orange Chocolate.

Lily O Brien’s Chocolate Collection

Thank Mum for showing you her unconditional love this Mother’s Day and let her know how much she is loved and appreciated for all that she does . The Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate Collection is a strikingly stylish assortment which includes a generous collection of 26 chocolates. With nine different mouth-wateringly delicious chocolate recipes to choose from this collection is sure to suit all tastes and have Mum reaching for just one more. Recipes included are Salted Caramel, Simple Chocolate, Zesty Lemon Truffle, Truffle Decadence, Coffee and Almond Biscotti, Raspberry Roulade, Sticky Toffee, Roasted Almond Square and Gianduja.

The Exquisite Collection

The Lily O’Brien’s Exquisite Collection offers an extra touch of elegance that mum will love. This collection combines exotic ingredients from far-flung locations with simple riches from the Irish countryside. From almond and cranberry to raspberry and Sicilian lemon, the Exquisite Collection will bring your mum on a taste journey like no other and is sure to excite with every bite.

Lily O’Brien’s Truffles

Sharing is caring and Lily O’Brien’s Truffles range make a great treat for sharing with the whole family this Mother’s Day. Create moments that matter and savour the silkiness of the Milk Chocolate Truffle, the Salted Caramel Truffle or the Vanilla Truffle wrapped in delectable Lily O’Brien’s milk chocolate. An O’ooh-so-luxurious delight for the taste buds. Recently voted Product of the Year, Lily O’Brien’s Salted Caramel Truffles was chosen as the product innovation winner within the chocolate category as voted by consumers in a survey of 8,000 people by Kantar.

Create moments that matter with Lily O’Brien’s this Mother’s Day. All Lily O‘Brien’s collections are made in Ireland and available in stores nationwide, and you can also view the full range online at www.lilyobriens.ie.