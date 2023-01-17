SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Major incident in Somerset following double-decker bus crash

by

A major incident has been declared in Somerset after a double-decker bus crashed earlier this morning.

Along with the driver, it is believed that there were 40 nuclear power station employees on board the vehicle at the time of the incident, which took place on the A39 near Cannington.

It has been reported that the crash occurred at around 6am today, Tuesday, January 17. Police and the air ambulance attended the site of the crash, where a single motorcyclist was also involved in the accident.

Bridgwater MP Ian Liddell-Grainger has confirmed that three of the bus’ passengers have suffered significant injuries.

The news of the bus crash comes after Avon and Somerset Police received reports of 53 separate crashes yesterday evening, due to the icy weather conditions.

Mr Liddell-Grainger has insisted that there must now be a thorough investigation into the double-decker crash, to determine whether or not treacherous road conditions were the primary cause of the accident. 

"Obviously it was a terrifying experience for everyone on that bus and my thoughts are with them and their families, but we absolutely must get to the bottom of why this crash occurred,” he said. 

"I am aware police have been reporting a high number of accidents in the area this morning, all of them blamed on icy road conditions,” he added.

"We need to establish as soon as we can whether similar circumstances played a role in this particular event,” the MP insisted.

Yellow weather warnings are currently in place for the remainder of the day across many parts of the UK and Ireland, as temperatures dipped below freezing last night, causing black ice and heavy snowfall in some areas.

Authorities are advising motorists in areas that are badly affected to only venture out if necessary, and to take care when doing so.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.