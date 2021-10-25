Maison Margiela’s ‘Replica’ scented candles are the perfect personal Christmas gift this season

When it comes to Christmas gifting, there’s a perfect formula for gift-giving to loved ones – something they wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves, something personal and something they’ll actually use or enjoy.

It can be a tricky trifecta to achieve with gifting, especially the personal part – we want our gifts to be meaningful as well as fun – but wit Maison Margiela’s new ‘replica’ scented candles, we may have just found the perfect gift combo.

Inspired by the past, the ‘Replica’ scents by Maison Margiela capture memories that we all share. Every scent instantly evokes images, impressions, and positive emotions that echo the collective unconscious as well as our own personal history. .

To enrich Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ perfume experience, 5 scented candles have been developed – ‘Lazy Sunday Morning’, ‘Beach Walk’, ‘Jazz Club', ‘At The Barbers’ and ‘By The Fireplace’ – 5 signature fragrances from the collection to instantly transport you to a past memory.

Each candle awakens the olfactory memory contained inside as it burns. Experience ‘Replica’ perfumes’ universal emotions in your home. Recreate the atmosphere of a lazy Sunday morning in bed in Florence, a stroll on the hot sands of Calvi or sipping a cocktail in a Brooklyn jazz club.

The ‘Replica’ candles are discreet, contemporary, decorative objects. On their transparent glass, the ‘REPLICA’ cotton label with the date, source, origin and description of the memory is written, making it a stunning feature in any home.

Maison Margiela Replica Candles are available exclusively from Brown Thomas Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway or online at www.brownthomas.comn at a recommended retail price of €55.00