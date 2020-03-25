10 classic Disney movies you just need to watch on Disney+

Disney+ is here and it is making our lives feel that little bit more magical. The world is a very scary and intense place at the moment and we’ve been turning to Disney classics to help lift our spirits. The best thing about the new streaming service is the fact that it has literally every Disney animation you could think of.

We’ve put together a list of the top classic movies that you just need to watch if you’re self-isolating. We decided to focus on the Disney movies that people tend to forget about so maybe you’ll find a gem or two that you’ve never seen before.

Brother Bear

When an impulsive Inuit boy is turned into a bear, he must literally walk in another’s footsteps until he learns some valuable life lessons. His zany yet courageous journey introduces him to a forest full of wildlife.

The Aristocats

The charming story about Duchess and her three kittens- Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse- is a true classic. The story follows the family on their journey home to their glamorous home in Paris, but they must enlist the help of street cat, Thomas O’ Malley.

Cinderella II

The sequel to the ultimate Disney princess sees Cinderella seek help from her Fairy Godmother as she struggles to adapt to her new role. She soon realises that being true to yourself is the best way to make dreams come true.

The Fox and the Hound

A little fox named Tod, and Copper, a hound puppy, vow to be best buddies forever. But as Copper grows into a hunting dog, their unlikely friendship faces the ultimate test.

The Little Mermaid II (Return To The Sea)

Ariel and Eric must hide their precious daughter Melody’s mermaid heritage to protect her from Ursula’s vengeful sister, Morgana.

Oliver and Company

Oliver, a feisty kitten, gets used to life in the Big Apple as he looks for his true family after struggling to find his forever home for most of his life. Featuring pop songs from Billy Joel, Bette Midler and Huey Lewis.

Piglet’s Big Movie

When Piglet disappears into the Hundred Acre Wood, his friends use Piglet’s own Book of Memories to find him, discovering along the way just how big a role he’s played in their lives.

The Rescuers

Bernard and Bianca, two mice from the Rescue Aid Society, help a young orphan girl escape the clutches of an evil woman, who plans to use the girl to retrieve a fabulous diamond.

Peter Pan: Return To Never Land

Join Tinker Bell, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys… and meet Jane, Wendy’s ever-so practical daughter. Jane has outgrown her mother’s tales of pirates and pixies- until Captain Hook whisks her away to Never Land.

The Emperor’s New Groove

Emperor Kuzco thought he had it all, but when a devious mix-up turns Kuzco into a llama, the once-mighty ruler must form an unlikely alliance when a peasant offers to help him regain his throne from the power-hungry adviser who stole it from him.