MAFS stars Tayah & Adam welcome baby girl into the world

Congratulations are in order for Married At First Sight stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling as they have announced the birth of their first child together- a girl!

The pair shared the wonderful news to both of their Instagram accounts this morning alongside gorgeous snaps of the family-of-three. The reality TV stars also revealed the beautiful name they have chosen for their baby.

When posting the lovely photos of them all at the hospital, Tayah penned, “7th October, the day our lives completely changed. Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way”.

“To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart”.

Tayah added, “Just want to say a massive thank you to Doncaster hospital, for going above and beyond to reassure me and to the amazing lady who stayed after her shift had finished to deliver our girl. Welcome to the world our darling Beau”.

Adam also shared a heartwarming tribute for his newborn daughter with sweet snaps of him holding his bundle of joy in her car seat as they get ready to leave the hospital.

The 27-year-old wrote, “Welcome to the world Beau Emily Aveling 07/10/22. I will never forget the moment me and your mum first clocked eyes on you. I will never forget the look in your mums eyes. Her eyes saying a thousand words!”.

“What mothers have to go through to bring a baby to this world is incredible. And you did absolutely amazing @tayahvictoria and I'm so proud of you! Starting a family and becoming a Dad is all I’ve ever wanted”.

Aveling continued, “Thank you to the amazing health workers at Doncaster hospital and especially to the midwife who stayed long after her shift to stay with us and deliver her! The NHS is amazing and needs protecting and funding at all costs!”.

“We filmed through the hospital as we wanted to share a bit more of our journey, seen as though most of you watched the very first time we met each other, which we will be sharing to our YouTube Channel soon!”.

The couple announced they were having a baby together back in April and revealed they were expecting a baby girl later that same month by sharing a video of them releasing a confetti cannon into the air that was filled with pink confetti.

Tayah and Adam ‘tied the knot’ when they were on Married At First Sight in 2021, but since it was not a legally binding agreement, they plan to get married for real at a later stage.