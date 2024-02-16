MAFS stars share reactions as Belinda Vickers announces engagement

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Belinda Vickers has announced her engagement to her partner Hayden Burbank.

Belinda is known for appearing in Married At First Sight Australia back in 2021. She was paired with Patrick Dwyer, but the couple split after less than a year of being an item.

Now, much to the delight of MAFS fans, the 31-year-old has revealed that she is set to tie the knot.

Sharing the exciting news to her 105K Instagram followers, Belinda explained that Hayden proposed to her on Valentine’s Day with a very romantic gesture.

In the sweet video, captioned, “Valentine’s Day surprise”, Vickers revealed that her partner set up a number of clues that she had to follow.

After reading through the mystery letters and working out the clues, Belinda was led to a botanical garden.

When making her way into the park, Belinda admitted, “I did tell him I wanted a surprise for Valentine's Day, but I didn't realise it was going to be something like this”.

As she walked further, her favourite ABBA song was playing and she came across a group of young girls who said she looked like Princess Ariel.

Hayden then appeared and swiftly got down on one knee to pop the big question.

During the proposal, he sweetly said, “I’m madly in love with you, you’re the love of my life”.

After Belinda said, ‘Yes’, they enjoyed a picnic he had set up beside a lake and posed for photos.

The former reality star also showcased her beautiful engagement ring to the camera.

Many former stars of MAFS headed to the comments to congratulate Belinda and Hayden on their wonderful news.

Melissa Rawson wrote, “This is so amazing! Congratulations to you both! Love ya”.

“How cool, congrats guys!”, penned Bryce Ruthven, while Steve Burley added, “Outstanding.. Congratulations so happy for you both..”.