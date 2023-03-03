MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis shares video of when she gave birth

Martha Kalifatidis has shared a video of the moment she gave birth to her first child and met him for the first time.

The former Married At First Sight star welcomed her baby boy into the world last month with her fiancé Michael Brunelli.

Martha took to Instagram to share a black and white video to her 686K followers from the day she gave birth.

The moving clip shows Martha in a hospital bed before her labour starts and then shows the new mum giving birth.

The emotional moment her son cried for the first time made his dad tear up and Martha look so lovingly towards him.

Kalifatidis captioned the touching post, “The moment we became a family”. Many famous faces and fans of Martha’s rushed to the comments to congratulate her again on her new arrival and to share how special they thought this moment was to capture on camera.

Australia’s Next Top Model star Brooke Hogan wrote, “Bawling”, while The Bachelor Australia’s Sophie Tieman penned, “I’m crying. A huge congratulations”.

A fan of the reality TV star said, “I watch this and I’m so overjoyed for you all that I have tears in my eyes”.

“Such a beautiful moment. That’s the best when you see your child for the first time”, added another.

Martha’s pregnancy started off quite difficult for her as she was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, resulting in severe chronic nausea and vomiting.

She revealed, “It is 24-7. I literally didn't get out of bed for two months”.

Martha announced her son’s arrival into the world earlier this week by sharing a photo of him fast asleep in a hospital cot.

She wrote, “Lucius Brunelli. He’s here, he’s perfect”, in the caption.

Martha and Michael took part in the sixth series of Married At First Sight Australia. The pair got married on the show in 2019, before getting engaged properly in December 2021.