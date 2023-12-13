MAFS fans devastated as Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split

Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton have called time on their relationship.

The Married At First Sight Australia stars were together for over a year, after initially finding love on the hit show.

Both Tahnee and Ollie took to their Instagram accounts to share their own statements on their split.

“Sadly, Ollie and I have decided to part ways. Our lives are taking us in different directions and we feel at this stage it’s the best decision for us,” Tahnee penned, alongside a sweet image of the former couple.

“From meeting as strangers who got ‘married’, to genuinely finding love, I’m pretty proud of the time we’ve shared. Our journey together has been such a roller coaster but sometimes relationships just don’t work out – no matter how much you want them to – and that’s okay,” the 27-year-old noted, adding that she is “so thankful for what these last 16 months has taught me”.

Meanwhile, on his own account, Ollie confirmed that they are still good friends, as he shared heartwarming footage of the pair dancing together earlier this week.

“Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay. What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work,” the 26-year-old admitted, explaining that life after MAFS was “an adjustment that we struggled to make.”

“In a post like this, the words ‘friend’ and ‘breakup’ are usually synonymous but with little truth behind them. However, if friendship was the foundation of us before love, I like to think it might be something we can share in the aftermath,” Ollie concluded sweetly.

Following the stars’ announcement, many MAFS fans have been expressing their own upset.

“This has actually made me so sad what the hell,” one viewer confessed.

“Omg I’m gutted for you both, really thought you’d make it!! good luck moving forward xx,” another added.

“Nooo, this is so sad!!! You guys were the best!” a third fan replied.