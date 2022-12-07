Maeva D’Ascanio reveals she had to take newborn to A&E

Maeva D’Ascanio has had a stressful time recently as she had to take her newborn son to A&E.

The Made in Chelsea star welcomed her baby boy into the world via C-section on November 30.

Maeva shared the worrying news to her Instagram Stories that she had to bring her little one to hospital on Tuesday, December 6, when he was just six days old.

She posted a snap of her cuddling her newborn son to her 319K followers to explain the story, which thankfully, had a positive outcome.

Credit: Instagram

The reality TV star wrote, “Hard to be a parent. Today I had such a big stress. We went to A&E, because of Beau's breathing”.

“Turns out he is all good, C section babies can swallow fluids and creates mucus, and when they breathe they can make some weird noises”.

She closed off by adding, “It takes some time to get rid of it.. And also Beau snores like his mother apparently so”.

Last week, Maeva announced the arrival of her first child with Made in Chelsea co-star and fiancé James Taylor.

The new mum posted a series of videos and photos of the family-of-three at the hospital and said, “Welcoming the last 9 months and 11 days into our lives this morning was everything and more than we could have ever hoped for”.

“I’m so happy I’ve now met you my little roast. @jamestaylorldn is going to be the best daddy ever”.

She continued, “Being induced on Sunday and trying to achieve a virginal birth from the outset wasn’t meant to be. We both decided along with the amazing doctors at the Rosie that a C section was the safest option to bring our boy to us”.

“On Wednesday morning 30/11/2022 Beau Christian Taylor joined our growing family (9lbs 9oz!)”.

We love the name the couple chose for their son, with a nod to Maeva's French roots.