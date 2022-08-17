Madonna wears matching outfits with her twin daughters as she turns 64

Madonna has jetted off to Italy to celebrate her 64th birthday in style, surrounded by her family and friends.

The popstar took to Instagram to share some lavish photos from her birthday trip to her 18.4M followers, after turning 64 on Tuesday, August 16.

The second photo in the carousel of pictures is a snap of the Material Girl singer wearing matching outfits with her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, as they mark the singer's birthday.

Madonna and her nine-year-olds wore matching blue and white patterned short-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana dresses.

The 64-year-old styled hers with a blue hat, chunky jewellery and platform heels, while the girls wore dainty necklaces, white headbands and held bags that had the same design as the dress printed on them.

The Like a Virgin singer captioned the post, “Sicilian Queens”, followed by crown and Italian flag emojis.

The star also shared more photos of Stella and Estere to her Instagram stories, showing the girls even had trainers with the same pattern as their frocks to tie their matching looks together.

Credit: Instagram

Many famous faces and fans rushed to the comments to wish the singing legend a happy birthday. Many followers also commented on how beautiful Madonna and her daughters’ dresses are, with one fan penning, “Beautiful dresses inspired by porcelain and Mediterranean style tiles. Bellisima”.

Earlier in the week, while she and her family were in Italy, the mum-of-six also celebrated her eldest son Rocco Richie’s birthday, as he turned 22 years old.

As well as 22-year-old Rocco Richie and her nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, the Vogue singer is also mum to 25-year-old Lourdes Leon, 16-year-old David Banda and 16-year-old Mercy James.