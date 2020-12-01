Madonna shares a very rare family snap with all 6 of her kids

The Queen of Pop has shared a very rare glimpse into her family life, as she posted a short clip to her Instagram account, showing off her six kids, along with her 26-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik.

“Beautiful Souvenir ………….Giving Thanks,” Madonna captioned her belated Thanksgiving post.

In the clip we can see Madonna and her six children cosying up together, posing merrily for a photograph, before the family disperses, going their separate ways. Her son starts to pick up a guitar, her daughter admires herself in the mirror and the 62-year-old singer makes herself comfortable on her boyfriend’s lap.

Madonna is the proud mother to; 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon whom she shares with former flame, Carlos Leon; 20-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, whom she shares with ex, Guy Ritchie; along with her four adopted children including 15-year-old David Banda, 14-year-old Mercy James and eight-year-old twins, Stelle and Estere Ciccone.

The Vogue singer has been happily dating her 26-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik, who is also her back-up dancer and co-choreographer for over a year now, despite their 29-year age-gap.