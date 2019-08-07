‘Madly in love’: Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker are expecting twins

Huge congratulations are in order for Brandon Jenner and his girlfriend Cayley Stoker, who have revealed they are expecting twins.

The couple shared the joyous news in an interview with People. Brandon, who just finalised his divorce with Leah Jenner, couldn’t help but gush about the news.

He said, “We are at 12 weeks now, so near the end of the first trimester. We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!”

The couple have decided not to find out the gender of their twins. Cayley explained, “We have decided not to find out. We don’t want to know. We’re going to be surprised.”

Brandon is already a dad to three-year-old Eva James, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

The dad said telling his daughter that she will be a big sister was an incredible moment.

“We told her together. Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister,” the dad revealed.

The musician said both of their families are overjoyed by the news.

Brandon was married to Leah for six years. The pair tied the knot in Hawaii on May 31, 2012. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter Eva James on July 22, 2015.

The parents have remained good friends since Leah filed for divorce last year. Brandon said they handled their breakup in the best way possible.

He told People, “It was a process, and it took some time to finalize. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I’m so happy about it.”