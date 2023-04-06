“Made Up In Belfast” the new must-watch docu-reality show following BPerfect Cosmetics

The 10-part series unveils the lives, loves and friendships of the dynamic young team working at a global cosmetics company, BPerfect Cosmetics, based in County Antrim, revealing the not-so-glamourous hard work that goes on behind-the-scenes.

Made by Afro-Mic Productions, the series goes beyond the glitz and gloss of the cosmetics industry to introduce a cast of relatable, fun-loving characters, who are chasing their dreams and building their lives – one make-up palette at a time. It invites viewers to share their experiences as they take on everything life throws at them, whether working in the high-pressured head office, the lively warehouse or the customer-facing stores.

Brendan McDowell, founder BPerfect Cosmetics



The company is led by Brendan – the boss. Ten years ago Brendan McDowell started selling make-up products out of the boot of his car – now he owns a global beauty brand and employs 150 people. The first episode follows Brendan and the team as they attempt to clinch their biggest ever collaboration with the winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su.

Winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su



Product Designer Alex is feeling the pressure as she must create a whole range of products in double quick time and Ekin-Su has to love them. Will the team pull everything together in time to seal the deal and will anyone turn up to their big launch in Dublin?

Product Designer Alex



The rest of the series follows the team as they open up new stores, launch new products and travel the globe, while trying to balance the demands of work with their love lives, friendships, personal health and wellbeing.

Ciara – the jet-setting Social Media Manager



Alongside Brendan and Alex the series follows Ciara – the jet-setting social media manager who creates content for the brand, but finds an unrelenting life online and a long distance relationship can sometimes be too much to handle. James, also known by his drag alter-ego name ‘Tailor Maid’ brings us aboard the float for Pride in Belfast to reveal the challenges faced by a gay man in Northern Ireland and Emma, the marketing manager, has to take time out of her busy job for some important, high-risk surgery.

James



We also meet Jamie – who looks up to Brendan as a mentor but has a big decision to make. Should he finish university or take the leap into business? And we meet Eimhear, the store manager, who reveals the real reason why she loves make up so much as well as Hannah in events – a serial dater whose serious relationship with a new man causes a stir!

Store Manager Eimhear



The series culminates with a big decision from Brendan at the company’s 10th birthday – but what will the news be? Watch the full series on BBC iPlayer from Monday 10 April to find out.

This series is the latest commission from the collaborative partnership between BBC Three, BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen. Made Up In Belfast was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three and Eddie Doyle, Head of Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are Clare Mottershead, lead Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment and Events and Mary McKeagney, commissioning executive, BBC Northern Ireland. It is produced by Emma-Rosa Dias from Afro-Mic Productions and made with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Monday 10 April, full series available on BBC iPlayer from 6am

Tuesday 11 April, BBC Northern Ireland will show the first two episodes of the series from 10.40pm

Wednesday 12 April, BBC Three, 8pm