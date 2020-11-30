Made in Chelsea’s Victoria Baker Harber talks baby Gaia’s birth

The Made in Chelsea star, Victoria Baker Harber gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on November 1, and is now introducing little Gaia-Grace to the world, as she opens up about the wonders of motherhood.

“Nothing can prepare you for becoming a mother,” the 32-year-old mum confessed in an interview with Hello.

“What I feel for Gaia is more than love; it’s an instinct that takes over. The second I saw her, held her, there was an instantaneous knowing that I will protect her as long as I live,” she added knowingly.

Opening up about her labour and delivery, Victoria recalls the moment her 7lb 6oz little girl arrived. “I remember thinking: 'This is so hard. How do people do this more than once?' But the second I held Gaia, another wave of emotion swept over me.”

“I felt so humbled, it was as though my ego disappeared. I have never had such a sense of calm. I realised that this creation was more important than anything else in my life. Everything that had concerned me before seemed trivial. The bond between us was instant.”

“The first few days after Gaia was born were full of such emotion – highs and lows. Truly tears of joy and moments of sadness thinking about how Inigo wasn't with me,” the new mum explains, referring to Gaia’s father and Victoria’s fiancé, Inigo Philbrick.

Inigo, an art dealer, was arrested and charged with wire fraud when Victoria was just five months pregnant. Awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Victoria hasn’t been able to see Inigo since he was remanded in custody in June.

However, the reality star seems to be taking things in her stride, coping as best she can. “Nothing in the world can prepare you for any of this – becoming a mother changes you in a heartbeat,” she admits.

“What hurt me most was that I was unable to share the joy of Gaia's arrival with him. I couldn't break the news for four days because he's only allowed phone calls on certain days of the week.”

“When I was able to tell him, he was over the moon but full of emotion. I've managed to send him photos of her and I cannot wait for the day he'll finally be able meet her.”

Congratulations Victoria — we wish you all the best on this exciting new chapter.