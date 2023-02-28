Made in Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson announces she’s expecting

Congratulations are in order for Tiffany Watson as she has announced she is expecting a baby with her husband Cameron McGeehan.

The Made in Chelsea star shared the news with her 568K Instagram followers by posting a collection of snaps from an at-home pregnancy photoshoot with Cameron and their dog as the family cradles Watson’s growing baby bump.

The 29-year-old captioned the post, “Baby McGeehan on the way. Pregnancy after miscarriage can come with a lot of anxiety and I’ve been having to take it one day at a time but very grateful for where we are on our journey”.

A host of reality TV stars flooded the comments with supportive and congratulatory messages for the couple.

Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson wrote, “Congratulations darling girl”, while her former MIC co-star Binky Felstead penned, “Congratulations gorgey! Amazing news”.

“Awww so happy for you”, said former The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou. TOWIE’s Lauren Pope added, “Awwww what beautiful news, huge congratulations”.

Tiffany’s sister Lucy also commented on the post to say, “The best news ever. I can’t wait to meet them”.

The wonderful news comes almost two years after the former reality TV star suffered a devastating miscarriage. In April of last year, Tiffany revealed she had suffered a miscarriage at 8 weeks in 2021.

When talking about the heartbreaking baby loss to her fans, Watson explained, “Overwhelmed by the amount of amazing, supportive messages I’ve received regarding the miscarriage I sadly suffered last year”.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tempted to keep it quiet, not speak about it, pretend it never happened, but I realised if women continue to do this it’s going to continue to be a taboo topic and that needs to change. In the U.K. it is estimated that 1 in 4 pregnancies will end in miscarriage”.