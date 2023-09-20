Made In Chelsea’s Lucy Watson announces pregnancy with first child

The Made In Chelsea family is growing once again!

One of the show’s former stars, Lucy Watson, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband James Dunmore.

The 32-year-old decided to take to social media earlier today to share the exciting news.

Lucy chose to reveal her news with a beautiful snap of the couple on holiday together. With her growing bump on show, dad-to-be James cradles Lucy’s stomach and kisses the side of her head.

“our little miracle,” the expectant mother gushed in her caption.

It is not yet known how far along Lucy is in her pregnancy, or if the pair will be welcoming a baby boy or baby girl.

Many of Lucy’s fellow Made In Chelsea alumni have since taken to the comments section of her post to congratulate her on her pregnancy news.

“MY HEART! Couldn’t think of two more caring and loving parents. I’m so excited for you both,” wrote Carly Neave.

“Such massive congratulations,” replied Sam Thompson.

“I’m so happy and excited, can’t wait! Love you both so much,” gushed Lucy’s sister Tiffany Watson.

Lucy instantly became a fan favourite when she joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2012. After appearing on the E4 reality series for four years, she later chose to leave Made In Chelsea in 2016.

Lucy first met her future husband James in 2015, and after several years of dating, the couple chose to secretly tie the knot in September 2021 in Greece.

Congratulations to Lucy and James on their baby news!