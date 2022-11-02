Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson opens up about her PTSD

Louise Thompson has been opening up about her mental health struggles.

The Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram this afternoon to share the difficulties that she has had with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Louise almost died in November 2021 whilst giving birth to her first son, Leo. Since then, the mother-of-one has been battling with PTSD and anxiety.

To highlight the misconceptions surrounding mental health, the 32-year-old decided to post a beautiful photo of herself and 11-month-old Leo, beaming with happiness as she pushes her son in a swing set.

“This is what PTSD looks like. It can look like absolutely anything,” Louise penned honestly in her caption.

“It can feel like torture, but be masked by smiles, laughter, chattiness, hard work, exercise, anything… Mental illnesses aren't always visible,” she wrote to her 1.4M followers.

In her lengthy caption, Louise went on to describe how much it upsets her when people around her bottle up their emotions and keep their anxieties to themselves. "I'm amazed how capable humans are at developing this awesome superpower which gives them the ability to hide immense amounts of suffering…and it’s the people you’d least expect that are the best at it,” she noted. “One of the best things that has helped me during my recovery is sharing and I want that for everyone.”

Louise added that becoming a parent for the first time has been a struggle when it comes to her mental health. “It kind of feels like you've had a brain transplant. I think a lot of new mums (and dads) feel like they've had a brain transplant without trauma,” she explained.

In the conclusion of her post, the mum-of-one asked her followers to be as compassionate as possible. “I guess what I'm trying to say is be overwhelmingly kind to other people. It's truly one of life's greatest joys to be lovely to someone else, to make someone smile… it's a gift,” she gushed.

Since sharing her candid thoughts, Louise has received a lot of support in her comments section.

“You are helping so many people by speaking about this,” penned influencer Em Sheldon.

“You are doing wonders for so many people being so open and honest x”, wrote another follower.

Well done to Louise for being so open about mental health!