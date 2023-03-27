Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James reveals unique name of newborn

Ashley James has revealed the name she and her partner of over four years, Tommy, have chosen for their newborn daughter.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her second child, a baby girl, into the world earlier this month.

Ashley has now spoken to Hello! about the moniker they chose for their new addition and the special meaning behind the unique name.

Sharing that their baby girl’s name is Ada Isabella Blue Andrews, Ashley explained, “We thought Ada was a really beautiful name and I was also inspired by Ada Lovelace, who was a famous mathematician and scientist. She was hailed as inventing computer programming and Tommy works in tech, so we liked that link”.

“Isabella is named after my gran who is an amazing woman, and we chose Blue because Alfie's middle name is Rivers and I love water references”, the DJ added.

Ashley also revealed how the couple’s two-year-old son, Alfie, has been finding having a newborn in at home.

“Alfie has actually been amazing – a lot better than we thought because typically he prefers older kids”, the Mum's the Word! The Parenting Podcast host admitted.

“He'll give her lots of cuddles and kisses and keeps saying 'baby sister'. We have to be a bit careful because he's quite over enthusiastic but he has shown her so much love”.

The 35-year-old then opened up about her labour experience. “Seeing her for the first time was surreal. And I definitely did have that 'love at first sight' feeling, which I didn't have with Alfie, probably because of how traumatic it was. I was very excited but mainly just grateful she was okay”.

“We both felt really emotional. She was crying but the moment they put her on my chest she stopped so it was like, ‘Oh, she recognises her mummy’”.

James announced her baby girl had arrived with a sweet photo of the tot holding her thumb posted to her 335K Instagram followers.

She captioned the post, “Just wanted to let you know that our baby girl is here. We are both happy and healthy and we're all so in love”.

“We're taking some time to enjoy this newborn bubble and connect as a family of 4. But I can't wait for you to meet her”.