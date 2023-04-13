Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James details son meeting baby sister

Ashley James has shared an intimate look at when her son, Alfie, met his newborn baby sister, Ada.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed the birth of her daughter just last month with her partner Tommy.

Now, Ashley has shared a video of the precious moment her two-year-old met the newest member of their family.

Posting the video to her 335K Instagram followers, the 35-year-old captioned the adorable post, “ When Alfie met Ada . Also the moment my heart doubled in size.I can't tell you how excited I was for this moment. Especially as last time I gave birth it was lockdown so there were no visitors allowed – even Tommy had to wait outside when we first arrived to give birth!”.

“I just couldn't wait for Alfie to meet his sister. To watch him become a big brother. Ada bought him a doll with a bottle, so that's the baby he has in the video – he kept trying to feed Ada with his bottle”.

James continued, “You can also see him saying "no more" when Tommy brings her down to him the first time. He sat with me on the bed and my heart could have burst having both my babies there with me. Even though Alfie suddenly felt so big”.

“I can't wait to watch their love for each other grow. It's definitely made me so excited about the future”.

Many famous faces and fans of Ashley’s headed to the comments to share how cute they thought the special moment was.

Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson wrote, “Cutie”, while singer Pixie Lott penned, “So lovelyyy”.

“Omggg GORGEOUS. Could not be happier for you”, added a fan of the DJ.

After welcoming her baby girl into the world, Ashley shared a gorgeous photo of her newborn holding her thumb and announced, “Just wanted to let you know that our baby girl is here. We are both happy and healthy and we're all so in love”.

“We're taking some time to enjoy this newborn bubble and connect as a family of 4”.

The former reality TV star also opened up about her labour with Ada after suffering a traumatic birth with Alfie. The mum-of-two explained, “If I could relive one day for the rest of my life, I think it would be the day we met Ada".

"It wasn't without complications (I'll share more on that at some point), but it was the most surreal and heavenly day”.

“I really really wanted a positive birth with Alfie. I did everything 'right' and I went in with no fear. My birth took 22 months to recover physically, and emotionally even longer”.

She added, “I realised the extent of that trauma when I found out I was pregnant with Ada. I was SO happy and yet the thought or talk of birth made me cry”.