Made In Chelsea stars react to birth of Maeva and James’ first child

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor have become parents!

The Made In Chelsea stars have announced that they have welcomed their first child together. Maeva has given birth to a beautiful baby boy.

The engaged couple took to Instagram last night to share the joyful news. Maeva shared numerous photos and videos after her labour, including the new parents holding their son for the first time.

“Welcoming the last 9 months and 11 days into our lives this morning was everything and more than we could have ever hoped for,” Maeva penned in her caption.

“I’m so happy I’ve now met you my little roast. @jamestaylorldn is going to be the best daddy ever,” the 30-year-old gushed.

Maeva also shared that she ended up having to give birth via C section, after her inducement failed. At the end of her caption, the new mum revealed her son’s name and weight. “On Wednesday morning 30/11/2022 Beau Christian Taylor joined our growing family (9lbs 9oz!)”, she exclaimed.

Since announcing Beau’s arrival, Maeva and James have received many congratulations from their fellow Made In Chelsea stars.

“Congratulations @maevadascanio @jamestaylorldn he’s adorable,” commented Emily Blackwell. “such a lovely name as well xxx”

Credit: Maeva D'Ascanio Instagram

“congratulations!!!! xxxx”, wrote Sophie Habboo

“Amazing!!! So happy for you guys xxx”, added Digby Edgley.

In May of this year, Maeva and James subtly hinted that they were expecting their first child together. In a photoshoot with Hello to announce their engagement, Maeve wrote in her caption, “P.S: We've also been hiding another secret…”, along with a baby bump emoji.

Two weeks later, the couple officially shared the news of their pregnancy, with a cute snap of James cradling Maeva’s growing bump.

“New adventures!”, Maeva exclaimed excitedly in her caption at the time. “I’m so grateful to my amazing future daddy for giving this baby so much love already”.

In an interview with OK!, James revealed that the pair’s baby news was a surprise, but something that they were also delighted about. “It definitely was not planned. We conceived around Valentine’s Day,” he detailed. “When she told me I think I went into two weeks of proper shock. Then I started analysing what I felt and it was excitement.”

Congratulations to the new parents!