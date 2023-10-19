Made In Chelsea stars react as Lucy Watson reveals first child’s gender

Lucy Watson has finally revealed the gender of her first child!

The former Made In Chelsea star announced last month that she is expecting her first child with her husband James Dunmore.

Now, a month on from sharing her exciting news with the world, Lucy has decided to confirm if she will be welcoming a baby boy or baby girl.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 32-year-old delighted fans by posting a black-and-white video of herself and James cutting a cake.

Eventually, the video suddenly turns to colour as the expectant parents take out a slice to reveal blue icing.

“baby is a…?” Lucy teased in the caption of her post, as she announced that she will be giving birth to a son.

Many of Lucy’s fellow Made In Chelsea alumni have since taken to the comments section of her post to send her their well-wishes.

“Yayyy best friend for Jude,” gushed Lucy’s younger sister Tiffany McGeehan, who recently became a mum herself back in June.

“Congratulations, being a boy mama is amazing x,” replied Ashley James, referring to her two-year-old son Alfie.

“Awww so cute,” added Emily Blackwell.

Last month, fans of Lucy and James were delighted when the pair confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

On September 20, the couple posted a heartwarming snap of themselves cradling Lucy’s exposed baby bump.

“Our little miracle,” the mum-to-be penned in her caption at the time.

The reality star later admitted via Instagram that they had “struggled” to conceive.

“I think we went into it like most, thinking it would happen easily. It was definitely not the case for us. There were times when it felt like bad news after bad news, it was never ending and the light at the end of the tunnel felt faint,” Lucy wrote.

“We have seen many specialists over the last few years and there were times when I wasn't sure if this could ever happen for us,” she added.