Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson shares motherhood update

Tiffany Watson has shared a candid update on her motherhood experience.

The former Made in Chelsea star recently celebrated her son Jude, whom she shares with her husband Cameron McGeehan, turning one year old last month.

Now that her son is one, Tiffany has opened up about her decision to end her breastfeeding journey with him.

While speaking out on social media, Watson shared an emotional message about her choice, admitting she felt ‘real anxiety and sadness about stopping’.

Taking to Instagram, Tiffany shared a collection of photos to her 576K followers of her breastfeeding Jude.

She captioned the post, “My breastfeeding journey has come to an end. My goal was always to do a year. There were times during the year where I’d feel very done with it but as it got closer to his first birthday I started to feel real anxiety and sadness about stopping”.

“Jude has taken it surprisingly well much better than I thought he would but I have felt incredibly sad and anxious (starting to feel a little better now 5 days in!) I felt so sad about this part of our bond ending and if it would change our connection, plus my hormones have been all over the place!”.

“I’m so lucky Cameron has been here and has been so understanding and helped me through it. Breastfeeding truly has been one of the best things I’ve ever done and I’m so proud of myself for sticking with it in times where it wasn’t easy”.

Tiffany went on to confess that she’s been ‘in agony’ since stopping but went on to reveal, “For anyone feeling anxious about ending breastfeeding it honestly went so much better than I thought it would in terms of Jude being sad”.

“Cameron took over the night wakes and I stayed in another room and he’s gone from waking up every couple hours to waking up once! So for anyone telling you, you need to leave your baby to cry themselves to sleep you really don’t”.

The former reality star added, “When he’s woken in the night Cameron has comforted him back to sleep. I also naively envisioned myself sleeping in another room and getting a lovely night sleep but of course it wasn’t the case I was either waking up crying and sad missing being with him or waking up and hand expressing my painful boobs”.

Many stars and loved ones reached out to Tiffany in the comments to share supportive messages with her.

Tiffany’s sister and former Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson penned, “amazing mumma, Jude is a very lucky bub”.

“Well done beautiful angel xxxx”, wrote Internet personality Imogen Horton. Social media star Lydia Rose added, “You are incredible!”.