Congratulations! Binky Felstead got engaged and we adore her ring

The Made in Chelsea star, Binky Felstead announced her engagement to now-fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton, and showed off her jaw-dropping ring.

The mum-of-one took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing, “The easiest ‘Yes’ EVER!”

She also went on to explain the special part her daughter, three-year-old India, played in the whole affair, saying, “On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him.”

She then added, “I love you Max- you bring out the best in me. I’m so lucky,” followed by a heart emoji. Binky made sure to include a close up image of her gorgeous engagement ring featuring a concentric octagonal design, which dazzled in the sun, and has all of us lusting after.

Binky’s friends, family and fans rushed to the comment section to share their messages of congratulations. Binky’s best friend and fellow Made in Chelsea co-star, Ollie Locke wrote, “I love you both so much!!! Let the adventure begin! Xxx,” before posting a screenshot to his own Instagram page of a Facetime call with his newly engaged bestie.

He captioned the image with, “A few moments in life that you will never forget! I love you so much @binkyfelstead and @max_fd .. Now let’s plan the wedding of the century! Xx.”

Other friends to share their best wishes included Vogue Williams, who wrote, "Love this," followed by three heart emoji. Meanwhile, TOWIE stars, Billie Shepherd said, "Awwww congratulations darling. Sooo happy for you" while Ferne McCann wrote, "Ahhhhhhhhhh congratulations darling."

Binky and Max have been dating for approximately 19 months, after the 30-year-old split from India’s dad, Josh Patterson, in September 2018.

Congratulations to the happy couple — we can't wait to see what comes next for you two!