Made in Chelsea star Ashley James prepares for life as mum-of-two

Former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James announced that she is expecting her second child with her partner Tom Andrews earlier this week, and has now come up with the genius idea of practising for life as a mum-of-two.

Ashley took to Instagram to share her way of getting used to minding two children instead of just her 20-month-old Alfie- by borrowing her nephew!

Sharing a lovely snap of her son and nephew Jasper sitting on her lap, the DJ opened up about different parenting styles and how interesting it was that the boys are ‘polar opposite’ from each other even though they are so close in age.

She penned, “Practicing that mum of 2 life! I’m sooo lucky that my sister had my nephew just a few months after me. We’ve always said we can’t wait for them to grow up being best friends, and this was the first weekend we actually get a glimpse of what Alf and Jasper will be like together”.

“I wouldn’t say they play together much- but they acknowledge each other, they call out for each other (Alf calls Jasper *pah-per*)… And they certainly have trouble sharing together”.

“Turns out Alf is quite a fan of the headbut- especially if Jasper comes near his mummy”, the 35-year-old.

She continued, “I have to say that my sister and I have done nearly everything differently- we had different circumstances and different challenges. But we’ve always supported each other, never judged each other- and most importantly we have two very happy boys”.

“So please try not to get caught up in worrying about what others are doing- whether you’re doing the judging or feeling judged. Trust your instinct and do what feels right for you!”.

The former reality TV star went on to say, “The most fun thing about the weekend was really seeing the difference between the two boys. Their characters are polar opposite. It’s funny how little people’s characters can be so clear from such a young age”.

Ashley then described the different elements of the young boys personalities before the comments were flooded with messages from followers agreeing with her points.

Many fans also told Ashley that she would really be able to notice how different Alfie and her second child will be once she welcomes them into the world. “Interesting to see the differences between the 2”, wrote one fan. Another added, “How lovely… and you will notice this too when you have your second child”.