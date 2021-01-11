Made in Chelsea star Ashley James gives birth to her first child

It seems congratulations are in order for Made in Chelsea star, Ashley James, who has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tom Andrews.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, we can see a smiling Ashley out for a winter walk with boyfriend Tom by her side, proudly pushing her tiny tot along in his pram.

Confirming the news to her 280K Instagram followers, the new mum wrote, "I just wanted to let you all know that on Saturday 9th January we welcomed our son to the world. He's a very healthy 9.5 pounds, and Snoop is already being the best big brother."

"I cannot wait to introduce him to you all properly, and share my journey with you, but for now we're just getting to know him and focusing on keeping him safe in this crazy world. We're both well and recovering."

Ashley proudly announced the wonderful news that she was expecting her first child this past July, writing, “I'm beyond excited / nervous to finally be able to share our incredibly happy news with you all – especially given I'm an open book who HATES keeping secrets.”

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Ashley explained that she knew this was meant to be from the moment she found out she was pregnant.

“From the moment I found out, it felt so right,” she gushed.

Tom added, “I was so happy as soon as I found out. No part of me felt scared. I'm over the moon about being a dad.”

Massive congratulations to the new parents on the birth of baby #1 — we can’t wait to find out what they name him!