Made a veggie resolution? 15 recipes for a meat-free January
Veganuary is one of the biggest food trends this year.
Eliminating meat, fish and dairy from our diet can be challenging, but a vegetarian diet can be perfectly balanced if executed correctly.
While we are conscious to limit our meat consumption on a yearly basis, going vegetarian for a whole month is a strong health commitment and a great way to realise that we don't need meat every single day of the week.
To help you find inspiration for a month of meat-free meals, we have gathered some delicious recipes you will love having in your repertoire:
1. Mushroom and cauliflower penne
2. Roast cauliflower and falafel bowl
3. Thai red curry with vegetables
4. Green lasagna rolls
5. Rich mushroom and lentil ragu recipe
6. Quick vegan enchiladas with sweet potato sauce
7. Roasted butternut penne with pistachio pesto
8. Lentil meatballs with burst tomato pasta
9. Chipotle and black bean chilli
10. Chickpea feta tabbouleh
11. Sundried tomato, spinach and mushroom tofu quiche
12. Sweet sesame tahini noodles
13. Loaded Mexican style sweet potato skins
14. Sweet potato and blue cheese frittata
15. Roasted cauliflower tacos