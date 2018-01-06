Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka to star in Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot

If you're anything like us, you grew up watching Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch navigating the murky waters of teenhood coupled with the pressures of casually being a half-witch.

Netflix intends to bring back the legendary characters, but with an edgy twist, and now Netflix have found their leading actress.

Filling Melissa Joan Hart's shoes will be Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka.

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on May 30, 2016 at 5:24am PDT

With Sally Draper being only one of over 40 TV and film roles she has played, the 18-year-old actress is perfectly poised to take on the magical role.

The currently untitled series, based on the Archie comic The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been snapped up by the streaming service for an initial two seasons, according to Deadline.

It's going to be a darker, edgier drama which sees Sabrina struggling against the forces of evil, all while maintaining a normal half-mortal life.

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Sep 15, 2015 at 7:31am PDT

'We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list,' executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Variety.

'This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.'

Now we're more excited than ever for the show to be released.