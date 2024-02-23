Lydia Bright admits daughter sustained injury on her birthday

Lydia Bright’s birthday celebrations for her daughter did not go as planned!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is currently a mum to four-year-old daughter Loretta, whom she welcomed in February 2020.

However, after marking Loretta’s fourth birthday earlier this week, Lydia has now admitted that the celebrations came to an abrupt end when her little girl sustained an injury.

Earlier today, Lydia took to Instagram to share a few snippets from Loretta’s birthday, including a few photos of her daughter with a cast on her leg.

“Loretta’s fourth birthday, how it started vs how it ended,” the 33-year-old penned. After spending their morning opening presents, Lydia then went on to explain how Loretta got injured.

“We then got ready for what was supposed to be her dream birthday party. Soft play and trampolining with 30 of her best friends. However, 30 minutes into the fun she fell on her leg and the screams were harrowing. I knew something was wrong because Loretta is one tough kid,” the reality star admitted.

“I scooped her up, unknown to most of the guests and rushed her to hospital. A few hours later in A&E, the doctor confirmed she has a hairline fracture in her tibia,” Lydia revealed, adding: “Lots of tears were shed, especially by me.”

“By 11 pm we were discharged, with a leg in a cast and pain relief. We drove straight to McDonalds and spent the evening unwrapping her present on the sofa over nuggets and chips. I still feel completely shell-shocked and very emotional,” Lydia concluded, writing: “I can't even leave the sofa to wee without tears. I suppose it’s all part of childhood.”

Following the heartbreaking update, many of Lydia’s followers have sent their well-wishes to Loretta.

“Aw wish Loretta a speedy recovery.. this is one to remember x,” one fan responded.

“Aw she's a trooper! Well done mum for being brave xx,” another commented.