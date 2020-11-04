Luxury tan set on sale in Boots for less than half price

The latest launch from Iconic Bronze Luxury Tan – “The Icons” – is the essential gift for all tan lovers this Christmas. Available exclusively in Boots stores across Ireland as one of their coveted local Irish gifts, this ultimate tanning gift set features 7 full-sized Iconic Bronze products, sure to keep you, or a tan lover in your life, bronzed and shimmering through the festive season.

For a limited time only The Icons – 7 Piece Gift Set will be on promotion in Boots for €39.99, with RRP €85 thereafter.

This tanning set is jam-packed with everything you need for a flawless Iconic Bronze glow. From prep, tanning, maintaining and finishing, The Icons is a one-stop-shop for all of your tanning needs.

The Icons – 7 Piece Tanning Gift Set contains:

Medium Self-Tanning Lotion

Iconic Bronze Tanning Lotion is enriched with sunflower oil to aid moisture retention and improve hydration levels within the skin. When combined, omega 6 and 9 – the secret to visible radiance – enhance the complexion and improve the skin’s texture and softness all the while boasting a beautiful floral fragrance. As with the mousse, it’s ready-to-wear colour and quick-drying formula is the perfect recipe for tanning on the go.

Dark Self-Tanning Mousse

The Iconic Bronze Mousse is created with the skin in mind. Free from parabens, nasties and harsh chemicals, the formula is enriched with sodium hyaluronate which locks in moisture to aid hydration leaving your skin silky soft and nourished. Boasting a beautiful floral fragrance – it’s ready-to-wear colour and quick-drying solution allow you to get dressed after applying your tan and go about your day as your colour develops. The luxurious mousse creates a natural, even and long-lasting tan that is free from streaks and develops in 2-6 hours.

Dark Matte Instant Tan

This ultimate multi-tasker is a tanning must-have to smoothe out pores, imperfections, blemishes and even the skin tone in one quick swoop while adding instant coverage and a matte bronzed glow for up to 24 hours.

Self-Tan Eraser

This cult product is a go-to for the tanning elite. Its fast-working formula that is tough on tan yet gentle on even the most sensitive of skin. The effortless foaming cleanser will effectively remove self-tan in just 5–10 minutes without the harsh exfoliating we have all had to endure time and time again when it comes to removing faded tan. Be it stubborn tan patches that can come many days after application, especially if we don’t grab the moisturisers as often as we should, or the desire for a fresh canvas before your next tanning session.

Airbrush Body Bling

Airbrush Body Bling’s unique airbrush formula is incredibly smooth and hydrating, leaving you with a stunning shimmering glow for a hint of glamour and the coverage provided by the tan itself. Smoothing over pores and imperfections, you’ll be left with glowing pins to die for. What’s more, the coveted HD Photo Finish will leave you feeling like a Hollywood siren all night long. It’s transfer-resistant and super quick-drying; there’s no fear of staining your clothes here.

Ibiza Shimmer Bronzer

Ibiza Shimmer Bronzer gives the skin a sunkissed glow and is perfect for both the face and body. This lightweight and long-lasting formula will quickly glide across the skin leaving a warm diffused glow.

Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt

The must-have tanning tool for a seamless even application each and every time.

Iconic Bronze Luxury Tan is an industry game changer. Their nourishing and paraben free formulas are vegan, PETA Approved and cruelty free. Infused with skin loving ingredients, Iconic Bronze Luxury Tan products combined a mixture of oils and ingredients that enhance the complexion and improve the skin’s texture and softness all the while boasting a beautiful floral fragrance. It’s ready-to-wear colour and quick drying formula allows you to get dressed after applying your tan and go about your day as your tan develops.

Iconic Bronze Luxury Tan is loved by a host of well-known faces including; Love Island Stars Georgia Steel, Kendall Knight, Dani Dyer, Zara McDermott, Jessica Shears and Danielle Sellers. Star of Ibiza Weekender David Potts, Presenter Glenda Gilson, Stylist Laura Mullett, Top Models Aisling Quinn, Kate Valk and Rachel Wallace. As well Iconic Bronze Brand Ambassadors Chloe Ormond, Gerry Lavz, Oliva McVeigh, Jade Mullett, Diane Everett, Michaela McDonnell, Emma Kearney, Sinead De Butleir, Charleen Murphy and Clarabell to name but a few.

The Iconic Bronze The Icons, RRP €85, is available from Boots stores around the country and Boots Online now.

